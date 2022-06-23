An Israeli Soldier Grins at Palestinian Lady After Her Home Was Destroyed

ALBAWABA - This is Palestine today. Its occupation all the way. Israeli continues to destroy homes of ordinary Palestinians. This lady has a story to tell.

شوفوا القهر

شوفوا الصبر

زوجة أسير #فلسطيني قام الاحتـ ـلال بهدم منزلها بعد سنوات من جمع ما تيسر لها لبنائه



تقول "كنت أحوش كل شهر 300 شيكل لأقدر أبدأ أبني البيت".. pic.twitter.com/MWj1NM6dhd — محمد سعيد نشوان (@MohamdNashwan) June 22, 2022

This is the same lady with an Israeli soldier grinning in the background:

An Israeli soldier smiles as the Palestinian woman, the wife of the detainee Barakat Alkhawaja, grieves the loss of her home after it was demolished by Israeli occupation forces in Ni'lin town in #Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/M13qXjToNY — gaza post News (@gazaapost) June 22, 2022

One wrote: What kind of a monster smiles while watching another human being crying in devastation after watching their home being demolished?

Israeli occupation bulldozers demolished the house of the #Palestinian prisoner Barakat Khawaja in #Nillin village, west of #Ramallah, leaving his family homeless, under the pretence of building without a permit.



Copy book style is being followed too in #India to punish #Muslims pic.twitter.com/FPwCGaFj6E — Tariq Q (@tqalig22) June 22, 2022

The wife of #Palestinian prisoner, Barakat Alkhawaja, grieves the loss of her home after it was demolished by “#israel” in Ni'lin town in #Ramallah

What kind of a monster smiles while watching another human being crying in devastation after watching their home being demolished?



The wife of #Palestinian prisoner, Barakat Alkhawaja, grieves the loss of her home after it was demolished by “#israel” in Ni'lin town in #Ramallah pic.twitter.com/dArT01Hnae — Aliya Hasan🇵🇸🇾🇪❤️✌️ (@AliyaHasan_) June 23, 2022

Here's is her with her son after her house has been demolished:

Israeli forces demolish the house of the #Palestinian prisoner Barakat Khawaja in Nilin village, west of #Ramallah city. pic.twitter.com/DyOMBui9NZ — Amal Esam (@Amalesam16) June 22, 2022

He photo is trending under the hashtags of (#Ramallah #FreePalestine #ApartheidIsrael #Ramallah)