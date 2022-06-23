  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. An Israeli Soldier Grins at Palestinian Lady After Her Home Was Destroyed

An Israeli Soldier Grins at Palestinian Lady After Her Home Was Destroyed

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published June 23rd, 2022 - 10:05 GMT
A picture is worth a thousands words
An Israeli soldiers grins at a Palestinian lady whose house has been destroyed (twitter)

ALBAWABA - This is Palestine today. Its occupation all the way. Israeli continues to destroy homes of ordinary Palestinians. This lady has a story to tell.

This is the same lady with an Israeli soldier grinning in the background:

One wrote: What kind of a monster smiles while watching another human being crying in devastation after watching their home being demolished?

The wife of #Palestinian prisoner, Barakat Alkhawaja, grieves the loss of her home after it was demolished by “#israel” in Ni'lin town in #Ramallah

Here's is her with her son after her house has been demolished:

He photo is trending under the hashtags of  (#Ramallah #FreePalestine #ApartheidIsrael #Ramallah)

Tags:PalestineBarakat AlkhawajaWest BankRamallahHebronNillin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...