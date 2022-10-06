Israeli Soldiers Fire Gas Canisters on Pre-school Kids in Hebron

ALBAWABA - Israeli soldiers fired gas canisters on an elementary school in Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

Qusai Jaabari, principal of the Hebron Elementary School, said Israeli soldiers fired several rounds of tear gas canisters toward the elementary school students, and in the vicinity of the Ibrahimi Mosque as the students were leaving the school and heading home according to the Palestine Chronicle.

Today in Hebron, Israeli army fired tear gas canisters near Palestinian primary school, many female students suffered from suffocation after inhaling the tear gas. pic.twitter.com/nZaNrqRmNr — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) October 5, 2022

The news is trending on the social media with different videoclips showing the little girls very frightened as they cried for help.

Some youngsters were injured as they run away while others fell to the ground suffering different injuries with suffocation as a result of inhaling gas.

School day in Hebron, Palestine https://t.co/iCF4Xs6CqT — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) October 5, 2022

Meanwhile Wafa also reported Israeli forces attacked a secondary boys in Tuqu which lies to the south of Bethlehem. The soldiers fired a volley of tear gas cannisters towards the school.