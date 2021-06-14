  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli Soldiers Injure Palestinian Youths in The Occupied West Bank

Israeli Soldiers Injure Palestinian Youths in The Occupied West Bank

Published June 14th, 2021 - 12:23 GMT
Two Palestinians injured in an Israeli raid in West Bank.
Palestinian flags flutter as a youth flashes the victory sign towards a new Israeli settler outpost in the village of Beita, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on June 13, 2021. JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP
Highlights
Israeli forces open fire during raid to arrest two Palestinians

Two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli raid on Monday in the occupied West Bank, according to a local official.

Also ReadBritain's Pro-Palestine Groups Protest Outside Downing StreetBritain's Pro-Palestine Groups Protest Outside Downing Street

Israeli forces raided a house in the town of Jiftlik, north of Jericho, to arrest two young Palestinians, the town’s local chief, Ahmed Gwanmeh, told Anadolu Agency.

He said the two youths were injured when Israeli soldiers opened fire during the raid.

“One youth was seriously injured and was transferred by a military helicopter,” Gwanmeh said, without giving further details.

The Israeli military has yet to issue an official statement on the raid.


The Israeli forces carry out raids into Palestinian cities and areas almost on a daily basis on claims of searching for wanted Palestinians.

Also ReadBritain's Pro-Palestine Groups Protest Outside Downing StreetIsrael Arrests One Million Palestinians Since 1967

Around 5,300 Palestinians are estimated to be held in Israeli prisons, including 40 women, 250 children, and 520 administrative detainees, according to Palestinian rights groups.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:West BankForcesRaidsPalestine

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...