  3. Israeli Soldiers Kill a Palestinian in Jenin Refugee Camp Raid

Published April 9th, 2022 - 07:23 GMT
ALBAWABA - One Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in a raid on Jenin refugee camp according to the AFP. 

This was an Israeli army raid in which others were wounded according to the Lebanese Naharnet quoting the French news agency. 

