Israeli Soldiers Kill a Palestinian in Jenin Refugee Camp Raid

ALBAWABA - One Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in a raid on Jenin refugee camp according to the AFP.
#BREAKING One dead in Israel army raid on Palestinian refugee camp, officials say pic.twitter.com/MwfrH3aRrB— AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 9, 2022
This was an Israeli army raid in which others were wounded according to the Lebanese Naharnet quoting the French news agency.
#عاجل— Annahar Al Arabi (@AnnaharAr) April 9, 2022
"أ ف ب": قتيل وجرحى في عملية دهم للجيش الإسرائيلي في مخيم جنين للاجئين الفلسطينيين https://t.co/bNnQCI0her
