Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Over Alleged Stabbing Attempt in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces stand over the body of a Palestinian they shot dead in the southern West Bank. (AFP/ File)

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in an alleged stabbing attempt in the West Bank on Monday, according to local media.

Palestine’s WAFA news agency said Israeli soldiers shot Mohammed Fevzi Adevi, 36, at the Huwara military checkpoint in southern Nablus.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said a Palestinian who attempted to a stabbing attack was shot by Israeli soldiers.

While Israeli forces continue violations against Palestinians for allegedly “attempting to stab” or “car-ramming attempts,” human rights organizations accuse Israel of executions of Palestinians.

