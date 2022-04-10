  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Woman Near Hebron's Al Ibrahimi Mosque

Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Woman Near Hebron's Al Ibrahimi Mosque

Published April 10th, 2022 - 07:21 GMT
Ibrahimi Mosque
Israeli soldiers stand guard at the Ibrahimi mosque in the divided West Bank town of Hebron on February 23, 2020. (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian woman, Wednesday 10, April 2018,  in the occupied city of Hebron in the southern West Bank. The shooting was near the Al Ibrahimi Mosque.

The report was carried by Wafa.  The Palestinian news agency stated the Palestinian woman is yet to be identified and was killed in the evening by Israeli forces’ fire in Hebron according to security sources and eyewitnesses.

Sources told WAFA correspondent Israeli forces opened fire on the woman in the vicinity of al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, causing her critical injuries and the soldiers reportedly prevented the medical staff from reaching the area and left the woman on the ground bleeding to death.

Israeli sources claimed the woman was attempting to carry out a stabbing attack and that an Israeli officer sustained minor injuries according to the Palestine Chronicle.

As well, and as reported by Al Quds News Network, local sources said Israeli forces opened fire at the Palestinian woman while there were heavily armed soldiers stationed near al-Ibrahimi Mosque.

 

Tags:HebronPalestineOccupied West BankIsrael

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...