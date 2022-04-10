Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Woman Near Hebron's Al Ibrahimi Mosque

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian woman, Wednesday 10, April 2018, in the occupied city of Hebron in the southern West Bank. The shooting was near the Al Ibrahimi Mosque.

The report was carried by Wafa. The Palestinian news agency stated the Palestinian woman is yet to be identified and was killed in the evening by Israeli forces’ fire in Hebron according to security sources and eyewitnesses.

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian woman near the al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron (Al-Khalil), on Sunday evening. According to QNN, the identity of the woman is yet to be identified.



Further detail reported https://t.co/Z2RKeTW4eo pic.twitter.com/liTAnAUj1x — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 10, 2022

Sources told WAFA correspondent Israeli forces opened fire on the woman in the vicinity of al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, causing her critical injuries and the soldiers reportedly prevented the medical staff from reaching the area and left the woman on the ground bleeding to death.

Israeli regime forces have just shot another Palestinian women near the Ibrahimi mosque in Hebron. https://t.co/S6lDdsqhQK — Dr. Yara Hawari د. يارا هواري (@yarahawari) April 10, 2022

Israeli sources claimed the woman was attempting to carry out a stabbing attack and that an Israeli officer sustained minor injuries according to the Palestine Chronicle.

As well, and as reported by Al Quds News Network, local sources said Israeli forces opened fire at the Palestinian woman while there were heavily armed soldiers stationed near al-Ibrahimi Mosque.