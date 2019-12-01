Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Youth in West Bank's Biet Awwa

Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian youth near the West Bank village of Beit Awwa southwest of Hebron on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry announced.

The man was identified as 18-year-old Badawi Khaled Masalmeh, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

It added that Israeli soldiers had opened fire on three Palestinian civilians near the village, seriously injuring Masalmeh.

The soldiers refused local medics to attend to Masalmeh, who lost blood and was announced dead soon after.

The Israeli army spokesman said soldiers on an "anti-terrorist operation" near the village saw three Palestinians throwing petrol bombs at a military vehicle and opened fire on them, hitting one.



Two others were arrested for interrogation.

Social media was flooded with tributes to the slain teenager, with many posting pictures of his high school graduation.

Palestinians have recently been protesting against a US announcement that it would no longer recognise Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal, as they are designated by international law.

Israeli forces carry out frequent raids and arrests in the occupied West Bank, under the pretext of security and protection of the settlements.

This article has been adapted from its original source.