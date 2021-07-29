  1. Home
  3. Israeli Soldiers Shoot an 11-Year-Old Palestinian Child in the Head

Published July 29th, 2021 - 06:36 GMT
Israeli forces shoot a kid in his head
Israeli soldiers and Palestinian demonstrators clash as protesters demand that the army hands over the body of a man who was shot dead by Israeli forces the previous night, in the village of Beita, in the occupied West Bank, on July 28, 2021. JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP

A 10-year-old Palestinian child was shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to local residents.

The child was injured in the head when Israeli forces opened fire on a vehicle at the entrance of the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, Muhammad Ayyad, a Palestinian resident, told Anadolu Agency.

The child was rushed to hospital for treatment.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

