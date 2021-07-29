Israeli Soldiers Shoot an 11-Year-Old Palestinian Child in the Head

A 10-year-old Palestinian child was shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to local residents.

The child was injured in the head when Israeli forces opened fire on a vehicle at the entrance of the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, Muhammad Ayyad, a Palestinian resident, told Anadolu Agency.

Report: "Palestinian Health Ministry: The child Muhammad Mu'ayyad Al-Alami, 12 years old,

died of severe wounds to the chest, after he was

shot by Israei forces today in the town of Beit Ummar,

north of Hebron". https://t.co/pdhf8anIx3 — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) July 28, 2021

The child was rushed to hospital for treatment.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

