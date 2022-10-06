  1. Home
  Israeli Soldiers Shoot Dead 14-year-old Palestinian Adel Daoud

Published October 6th, 2022 - 06:32 GMT
Mahdi Ladadweh (L) Adel Ibrahim Daoud, 14
ALBAWABA - A 14-year-old Palestinian died because of his wounds in Qalqilia, north of the occupied West Bank. Adel Ibrahim Daoud was shot by Israeli soldiers near the erected Jewish apartheid wall according to WAFA, the Palestinian news agency. 

His name is trending on the social media with different posts and images and his murder is being hashtagged under (#IsraeliTerrorism #IsraeliCrimes #FreePalestine) with heartbreaking scenes from the hospital.

Initially Palestinian paramedics tried to save him but they were pushed back by Israeli soldiers who wouldn't let anyone near him loosing precious time.

The social media is up-in-arms:

Meanwhile the Israeli army shot dead 17-year-old Mahdi Ladadweh in the village of Mazra'a al Qibliya, northeast of Ramallah on the same day as Adel was killed. 

His name and videoclips of his shooting and death continue to trend in the social media. 

