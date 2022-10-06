Israeli Soldiers Shoot Dead 14-year-old Palestinian Adel Daoud

ALBAWABA - A 14-year-old Palestinian died because of his wounds in Qalqilia, north of the occupied West Bank. Adel Ibrahim Daoud was shot by Israeli soldiers near the erected Jewish apartheid wall according to WAFA, the Palestinian news agency.

picture | Farewell to the martyr child, Adel Ibrahim Daoud, 14 years old, who died this evening as a result of being shot by the occupation in Qalqilya pic.twitter.com/hWSLYGQV9M — dena (@dena0Bk0) October 8, 2022

His name is trending on the social media with different posts and images and his murder is being hashtagged under (#IsraeliTerrorism #IsraeliCrimes #FreePalestine) with heartbreaking scenes from the hospital.

"A sad farewell to 14-year-old Palestinian child Adel Ibrahim Daoud, who was killed today by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya."#IsraeliTerrorism #IsraeliCrimes #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/PWQ525aPjn — Muslimah🇱🇧🇦🇺 (@ML35209678) October 8, 2022

Initially Palestinian paramedics tried to save him but they were pushed back by Israeli soldiers who wouldn't let anyone near him loosing precious time.

#BREAKING| The second Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in less than an hour!



14-year-old Palestinian boy Adel Ibrahim Daoud was shot dead in the head by Israeli occupation forces on Friday in the city of Qalqilia.#FreePalestine #IsraeliCrimes



More: https://t.co/2HMfJZucwe pic.twitter.com/hPwBpGuipL — Muslimah🇱🇧🇦🇺 (@ML35209678) October 8, 2022

The social media is up-in-arms:

Fascist IDF Israeli Forces shot and killed a 14 year old Palestinian child, Adel Ibrahim Daoud.



When paramedics tried to save him, they were pushed back by the Israeli soldiers, who left the child to bleed to death.#IsraeliTerrorism #IsraeliCrimes #PalestinianLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Qpb0UIrHKt — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) October 7, 2022

Meanwhile the Israeli army shot dead 17-year-old Mahdi Ladadweh in the village of Mazra'a al Qibliya, northeast of Ramallah on the same day as Adel was killed.

Media coverage: "Israeli soldiers assault Palestinians as they try to save the life of Mahdi Ladadweh, a young Palestinian man who was shot by Israeli occupation forces in the village of Mazra'a al-Qibliya, northwest of Ramallah. Ladadweh died of his wounds in a few minutes." pic.twitter.com/xNpkM94ReX — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 7, 2022

His name and videoclips of his shooting and death continue to trend in the social media.