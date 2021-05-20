  1. Home
Israeli Soldiers Shoot Dead a Palestinian Woman in The West Bank

Published May 20th, 2021 - 06:20 GMT
Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian woman in al-Khalil.
Israeli security forces take aim at Palestinian demonstrators during protests against Israel's occupation and its air campaign on the Gaza strip, in the occupied West Bank town of Hebron May 18, 2021. HAZEM BADER / AFP
Israeli forces shot woman to death after accusing her of alleged attack attempt.

Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian woman allegedly on the grounds that she attempted to attack soldiers in the occupied West Bank.

The incident took place near the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba, east of the city of al-Khalil (Hebron), on Wednesday.

A reporter for the Palestinian news agency Wafa said the forces prevented Palestinian medics from reaching the scene, leaving the woman to die.

The victim, identified as Wafaa el-Baradei, was a mother of five children.

Israeli media reports claimed that she was carrying a weapon while attempting to reach the settlement.


Footage of the incident showed a settler opening fire at the woman in the presence of Israeli soldiers.

Many Palestinians have been killed or injured in similar incidents with the same allegation of attempting to assault Israeli forces.

The Tel Aviv regime has been criticized for its extensive use of lethal force against Palestinians who do not pose an immediate threat to the occupation forces or to the settlers.

Tags:Israeli forcesWest BankHebronwomanPalestine

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Press TV. All rights reserved.

