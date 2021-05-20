Israeli Soldiers Shoot Dead a Palestinian Woman in The West Bank

Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian woman allegedly on the grounds that she attempted to attack soldiers in the occupied West Bank.

The incident took place near the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba, east of the city of al-Khalil (Hebron), on Wednesday.

A reporter for the Palestinian news agency Wafa said the forces prevented Palestinian medics from reaching the scene, leaving the woman to die.

An israeli shoots a Palestinian woman dead near the entrance of an illegal settlement, throws his weapon next to her body to frame her https://t.co/q6DOIaFm9H — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) May 19, 2021

The victim, identified as Wafaa el-Baradei, was a mother of five children.

Israeli media reports claimed that she was carrying a weapon while attempting to reach the settlement.



Footage of the incident showed a settler opening fire at the woman in the presence of Israeli soldiers.

Many Palestinians have been killed or injured in similar incidents with the same allegation of attempting to assault Israeli forces.

🔴Live update:



A Palestinian woman was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the southern occupied West Bank city of Hebron.



Paramedics were reportedly barred from reaching her body lying on the ground



More:https://t.co/YDddAmi5Qa — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 19, 2021

The Tel Aviv regime has been criticized for its extensive use of lethal force against Palestinians who do not pose an immediate threat to the occupation forces or to the settlers.