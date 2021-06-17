Israeli Soldiers Shoot a Palestinian Youth in The Head

A Palestinian youth was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers on Wednesday in the northern West Bank, a witness said.
The occupation brings tens of settlers to live in the settlements established on Jabal #Sabih in South East Town of #Beita #SaveMountSabih #SaveBeita #Nablus #SaveSheikhJarrah #SaveSilwan #انقذوا_جبل_صبيح #انقذوا_بيتا #نابلس #بيتا_تنزف #انقذوا_حي_الشيخ_جراح #انقذوا_سلوان #القدس https://t.co/r4BKhJ5Xnv— mf2012mf (@mf2012mf) June 16, 2021
Speaking to Anadolu Agency, the witness said the youth was injured during a protest by residents of the town of Beita in the Nablus area against the establishment of a settlement outpost on their land in Jabal Sabih.
It said the injured person was rushed to hospital "in critical condition."
International law regards both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal.
الشهيد الرابع من بلدة بيتا خلال شهر دفاعاً عن جبل صبيح— marah🇵🇸 (@marah2932) June 17, 2021
الطفل البطل أحمد زاهي داوود #انقذوا_جبل_صبيح#SaveBeita#انقذوا_قرى_جنوب_نابلس pic.twitter.com/zPJwRc7JzT
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
© Copyright Andolu Ajansi