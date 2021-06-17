Israeli Soldiers Shoot a Palestinian Youth in The Head

  1. Home
Published June 17th, 2021 - 05:29 GMT
Israeli forces shoots Palestinian youth in head in Nablus.
A Palestinian demonstrator returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli forces during a demonstration near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. ABBAS MOMANI / AFP
Critically injured Palestinian rushed to hospital

A Palestinian youth was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers on Wednesday in the northern West Bank, a witness said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, the witness said the youth was injured during a protest by residents of the town of Beita in the Nablus area against the establishment of a settlement outpost on their land in Jabal Sabih.


It said the injured person was rushed to hospital "in critical condition."

International law regards both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal. 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

