Israeli Soldiers Shoot Dead Palestinian Youth Alaa Al Zaghal

Published October 5th, 2022 - 02:33 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces shot dead 21-yaer-old Alaa Nasser Al Zaghal from the West Bank village of Dier Al Hattab, near Nablus. He was shot in the head.

Deir Al Hattab became a flashpoint as Israeli soldiers descended upon it. Six other Palestinians, including two journalists were injured as Israel soldiers begun firing and using gas canisters at the people according to local news sources.

Al Zaghal was critically injured and taken to Rafidya Hospital in Nablus were he died from his wounds. Israel soldiers sourounded his house in the village and begun shooting indiscriminately. He was with two other youths who survived the attack. according to the Palestinian News Agency WAFA. 

 

Tags:NablusDier Al HattabWest BankIsrael

