Israeli Soldiers Shoot Dead Palestinian Youth Alaa Al Zaghal

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces shot dead 21-yaer-old Alaa Nasser Al Zaghal from the West Bank village of Dier Al Hattab, near Nablus. He was shot in the head.

"Photo of the Palestinian youth Alaa Nasser Zaghal who was shot dead by #Israelioccupation forces in Nablus." pic.twitter.com/h5itB9TGAO — The Reality Of Palestine (@TheRealityOfPa1) October 5, 2022

Deir Al Hattab became a flashpoint as Israeli soldiers descended upon it. Six other Palestinians, including two journalists were injured as Israel soldiers begun firing and using gas canisters at the people according to local news sources.

BreakingNews |



Israeli occupation forces shot dead the Palestinian youth Alaa Zaghul, 21-year-old, during its ongoing military raid of the village of Deir el-Hatab in Nablus.#IsraeliCrimes#Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/qOjfUW0sib — May (@May65293663) October 5, 2022

Al Zaghal was critically injured and taken to Rafidya Hospital in Nablus were he died from his wounds. Israel soldiers sourounded his house in the village and begun shooting indiscriminately. He was with two other youths who survived the attack. according to the Palestinian News Agency WAFA.