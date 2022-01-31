Israeli Strikes Damascus With Missiles

ALBAWABA - Syrian forces intercepted Israeli missiles aimed at the center of Damascus according to local sources.

The targeting carried out on early Monday morning is reported by many sources on the social media and the Times of Israel carried a full report quoting extensively from SANA, the Syrian state media.

It stated: Israeli jets carried out airstrikes against targets near the Syrian capital of Damascus early Monday morning, Syrian state TV reported.

Syrian state media SANA said the strikes caused “material damage,” but did not elaborate further. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Israeli airstrikes generally target arms shipments from Iran to its proxies in Syria and Lebanon, notably the Hezbollah terrorist militia as reported by the Israeli daily.