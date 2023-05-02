Israeli strike kills 1 soldier, renders Aleppo airport closed

ALBAWABA - One soldier was killed and seven others, including two civilians, were wounded in an Israeli missile strike on the outskirts of Syria's northern commercial city of Aleppo.

The strike put Aleppo International Airport out of service, Syrian state media reported on Tuesday citing a military source.

Israeli Air Force missiles struck at 23:35 hours local time (20:35 GMT) Monday. The target was Syrian army positions on the outskirts of Aleppo, which reportedly damaged the International Airport's runway.

مطار حلب الدولي الذي تحتله إيران خارج الخدمة. pic.twitter.com/qYHHiCNRLe — الأحداث العالمية (@MAlaleany) May 1, 2023

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported a "number of explosions in the area of Aleppo international airport and the Nayrab military airfield in Aleppo province, which led to a fire at a munition depot."

#سوريا — إعلام رسمي: خروج مطار حلب الدولي عن الخدمة بعد ضربات إسرائيلية#الحدث pic.twitter.com/OTovsdgANJ — ا لـحـدث (@AlHadath) May 1, 2023

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar Assad in the civil war that began in 2011.