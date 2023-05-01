Israeli forces kills Palestinian boy in Jericho

  1. Home
Published May 1st, 2023 - 07:12 GMT
Palestinian boy kills by Israeli forces in Jericho
Palestinian boy killed and 6 other were injured by Israeli forces in Jericho

ALBAWABA A young boy 17 year old named Jibril Mohammad Kamal Al Lada'as  and six other were injured following the storming of the camp, earlier this morning after being shot by Israeli forces into Aqabat Jaber refugee camp to the south of Jericho.

 Israeli military force stormed the camp in the early morning hours.

Confrontations broke out with young Palestinians, who fired shots gas and sound bombs at the youths who threw stones at him during the Israeli army.

The Israeli occupation authorities continued today and for the 10th consecutive day to impose a military blockade on all entrances leading to the city of Jericho, amid ongoing incursions into the nearby Aqabat Jaber refugee camp.

