Israeli Teen Freed After 'Forcibly' Hospitalized For Being Gay

Published August 19th, 2021 - 02:55 GMT
Gay Pride Tel Aviv
Gay Pride Tel Aviv (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA –  ‘A Heradi teen released after being forcibly hospitalized for being gay’ ran the headline in the Jerusalem Post.

The Israeli daily newspapers ran a full feature on the ultra-orthodox Jewish boy who was put in a psychiatric ward for his homosexuality when he health committee ruled he’d be put in hospital.

A judge recently ruled that there were no grounds for keeping in hospital and ordered his release.

It was clear his family forced him to undergo medical treatment because of taboo surrounding his sexual orientation.


