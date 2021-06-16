Israeli Warplanes Attack Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes early Wednesday on positions in the Gaza Strip belonging to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The Israeli army said in a statement that it targeted Hamas compounds, including ones in Al-Yarmouk area east of Khan Younis city.

#GazaUnderAttack again. The occupation state has launched a series of airstrikes on several targets in the #Gaza strip

It also bombed a position in Zeitoun neighborhood.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has not provided any information on whether there are any casualties.



First attack since the ceasefire

The Israeli army also said in its statement that the airstrike was carried out in response to the sending of incendiary balloons from Gaza into southern Israel.

The airstrikes were the first since a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Hamas on May 21.

An Egyptian-brokered truce that took effect in the early hours of May 21 ended Israel’s 11-day bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left behind a trail of destruction. Health centers and media offices as well as schools were among the structures targeted.