Israeli Warplanes Attack Khan Yunis in The Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes attack several areas in the southern city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, causing the entire territory to ‘tremble’ from the resulting explosions and prompting the enclave’s resistance groups to launch retaliatory fire at invading aircraft.

Various media outlets, including Palestinian ones, said the attacks took on the city in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Palestinian Shehab agency said the aircraft hit the “al-Qadisiyah site” in Khan Yunis with a number of missiles. Only minutes afterwards, Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network said the aggression had not stopped, adding that the warplanes were still pounding various areas there.

Fighter jets struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing workshop as well as a Hamas military compound in Khan Yunis, a city in southern Gaza, according to the army statement.https://t.co/TFjmAVqk2s — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) September 7, 2021

According to Palestinian media, the airstrikes were so fierce in scale and intensity that the blasts they caused sent ear-splitting echoes “throughout the entire Gaza Strip.”

People based even far away from the site of the attacks were also able to see the blazes of light that rose up in the enclave’s sky following the offensives, the outlets added.

The Palestinian Safa news agency said, “The warriors of the Palestinian resistance have engaged in firing at the occupation’s aircraft busy conducting extensive low-altitude flights over Gaza.”

Still later, Shehab reported recurrent airstrikes, this time targeting the “al-Quds” outpost west of Khan Yunis.

The Israeli occupation warplanes bombed sites in Khan Yunis#Gaza #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/XIhWvall0o — Ali Mohammed ALfarra (@AlfarrAli) September 6, 2021

The Israeli military, meanwhile, specified the reason for the large-scale aggression as mere dispatch of incendiary balloons from the coastal enclave towards the occupied territories.

The devices have so far caused nothing more than fires in the open lands adjacent to Gaza’s border with the occupied areas.

This article has been adapted from its original source.