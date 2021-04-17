Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza

  1. Home
Published April 17th, 2021 - 07:58 GMT
Israeli strikes the city of Rahaf in Gaza
Above, an explosion in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip following an airstrike by Israel. (AFP)

 Israeli forces launched airstrikes on targets in the Gaza Strip on Friday in what Israeli officials said was retaliation for a rocket shot earlier in the evening.

Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israeli F-16 fighter jets struck a site west of the Nuseirat refugee camp, causing damage to nearby property. The airstrikes also hit agricultural land near the Ez-Zeitoun neighborhood and a site near the destroyed Gaza International Airport.

The agency said there were no reports of injuries or deaths.

Israel Defense Forces said announced the airstrikes on Twitter.

"In response to the rocket fired from Gaza at Israel earlier tonight, our forces just struck Hamas terror targets including a training facility, an anti-aircraft missile launcher post, a concrete production plant & terror tunnel infrastructure," the IDF tweeted.

