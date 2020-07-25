Israeli Warplanes Strike Positions in Syria’s Quneitra

Israeli military helicopters have carried out airstrikes against a number of positions in Syria’s southwestern province of Quneitra, injuring two people, state media report.

Syria’s official SANA news agency, citing an unnamed military source, reported that Israeli military helicopters hit “three sites” in the border areas of Quneitra with anti-tank guided missiles.

It added that the aerial aggression, conducted “at 11 p.m. local time on Friday, lightly injured two people and sparked a fire in the wooded areas around the targeted positions.

Separately, the Israeli military confirmed the airstrikes in a statement, claiming that its choppers had hit several “observation positions and intelligence-gathering tools inside Syrian posts” in the Arab country’s southwest.



The Israeli military claimed that its airstrikes were in response to the purported firing of munitions from Syria against positions in the occupied Golan Heights earlier in the day.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

The Arab country has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

Israel mostly keeps quiet about the attacks on Syrian territories which many view as knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism in country.

The Tel Aviv regime has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since militancy erupted in Syria nine years ago.

Syrian government forces have taken back many areas once controlled by the terrorist groups.

This article has been adapted from its original source.