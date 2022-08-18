  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israelis Kill 20-Year-Old Palestinian in Nablus

Israelis Kill 20-Year-Old Palestinian in Nablus

Published August 18th, 2022 - 11:48 GMT
Nablus
Young Palestinians clash with Israeli troops carrying out an arrest raid in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank JAAFAR ASHTIYEH AFP

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth Waseem Abu Khalifa. That 20-year-old was shot, Wednesday night but dies on Thursday at a Nablus Hospital. 

His name is trending on the social media. 

AFP reported the Palestinian was shot by Israeli troops during clashes near a flashpoint site in the occupied West Bank. The site is revered by the Jews. A Palestinian officials said the youth died of his wounds.

A hospital official in Nablus in the northern West Bank said the 20-year-old was shot overnight. 

Abu Khalifa, who died from "serious wounds resulting from gunfire by the Israeli military during the confrontations", the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said 71 people were wounded during clashes around Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, the French news agency reported.

It added Khalifa was a resident of Balata, a refugee camp close to the tomb. 

The tomb, which is believed by some to be the last resting place of the biblical patriarch Joseph, is a flashpoint for violence in the West Bank, and revered as a holy site by some Muslims as per the AFP report . 

Tags:PalestineNablusIsrael

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...