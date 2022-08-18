Israelis Kill 20-Year-Old Palestinian in Nablus

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth Waseem Abu Khalifa. That 20-year-old was shot, Wednesday night but dies on Thursday at a Nablus Hospital.

His name is trending on the social media.

Waseem Nasr Abu Khalifa, aged 18 or 20, was killed and 4 others wounded, 3 suffering life-threatening injuries, in #Israel's occupation forces gunfire last night in the city of Nablus on #Palestine's #Israeli occupied W. Bank.https://t.co/mw1PBqOYDA#IsraelNews #PalestineNews — Raimo Kangasniemi (@rk70534) August 18, 2022

AFP reported the Palestinian was shot by Israeli troops during clashes near a flashpoint site in the occupied West Bank. The site is revered by the Jews. A Palestinian officials said the youth died of his wounds.

A hospital official in Nablus in the northern West Bank said the 20-year-old was shot overnight.

Abu Khalifa, who died from "serious wounds resulting from gunfire by the Israeli military during the confrontations", the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said 71 people were wounded during clashes around Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, the French news agency reported.

Attached is a picture of Palestinian Waseem Khalifa (19 y/old) who was killed by the lsraeli occupation forces in Nablus last night. pic.twitter.com/VxsAroCU59 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) August 18, 2022

It added Khalifa was a resident of Balata, a refugee camp close to the tomb.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society: one Palestinian killed and about 70 injured in an lsraeli military raid in Nablus last night. pic.twitter.com/IY8MoWiFUx — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) August 18, 2022

The tomb, which is believed by some to be the last resting place of the biblical patriarch Joseph, is a flashpoint for violence in the West Bank, and revered as a holy site by some Muslims as per the AFP report .