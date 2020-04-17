Israel's Covid-19 Cases Spike to 12,855 Cases With 150 Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel showed additional signs of beginning to level on Friday morning, as the Health Ministry confirmed 12,855 people have been diagnosed with the virus, including 9,740 active cases.

So far, 150 people have died of SARS-CoV-2 in Israel and 2,967 have recovered.

Of the country’s 182 serious patients, 129 are on ventilators - an 8% drop from the day before, inline with the flattening of the curve. However, the number of patients in serious condition rose by 4.6%.

A slight decrease was noticed in the number of active patients as well over the past 36 hours. While the number of active cases rose from 9,764 on Wednesday morning to 9,827 on Thursday morning, it then decreased to 9,803 active cases on Thursday evening and then fell again to 9,740 on Friday morning.

The number of new cases per day also dropped slightly on Wednesday with 455 new cases compared to 460 new cases on Tuesday and then more drastically on Thursday when there were only 257 new cases confirmed.The number of daily tests conducted has increased and decreased overtime, so it is unclear if the drop in active cases is correlated to that number.

As of Friday morning, 97 new cases had been confirmed, but that number will most likely rise once the usual evening update is released.

Overnight, Israeli leaders agreed on a plan to begin opening the economy by Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office announced.

After hours of heated debate, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted the principals for an exit strategy that was presented to him by the National Security Council on Thursday. The plan was drafted with the help of a team of scientists, doctors and economists and balanced between the opposing viewpoints of the Finance, Health, Economy and Defense ministries.

The government will gradually open a limited number of businesses, which will be subject to the rules and restrictions that the Health and Finance ministries will determine by Saturday night.



In addition, the plan calls for permitting exercise and sports up to 500 meters from home and re-opening small-scale special education programs.

The final plan will be drafted over the next 48 hours and brought to a vote by the cabinet on Saturday night.

Jerusalem’s continues to have the highest number of cases in Israel at 2,477, with 270.84 out of every 100,000 residents infected with the virus. The Health Ministry has also conducted the most tests in the City of Gold: 24,092. The second highest number of cases is in Bnei Brak - 2,201 - where 10,395 people have been tested and 1,127 out of every 100,000 residents are infected.

In terms of per-capita infections disregarding recoveries and deaths, Bnei Brak is leading, while Jerusalem is 15th on the list.

All other Israeli cities have less than 1,000 cases.