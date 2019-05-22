It is Civil Disobedience for Sudan From Now on!

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) has called for a countrywide strike after talks with the country’s ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) failed to make any headway on Monday.

In a Tuesday statement, the SPA accused the TMC of “sabotaging” the talks and “dragging its feet” in relinquishing power to a civilian authority, urging the Sudanese public to take part in the planned strike.

“We are calling on Sudanese people of all professions to take part in a civil disobedience campaign, including a countrywide general strike, with a view to achieving the goals of the revolution,” the statement read.





On Monday, the TMC and the opposition Change and Freedom alliance failed to agree on the composition of a proposed joint transitional council tasked with running the nation’s affairs until a presidential poll can be held.

Sudan has remained in relative turmoil since early last month, when the Sudanese army ousted President Omar al-Bashir following months of popular demonstrations against his 30-year rule.

The MTC is now overseeing a two-year “transitional period” during which it has pledged to hold presidential elections.

Demonstrators, however, have remained on the streets to demand that the military council relinquish power -- at the earliest possible date -- to a civilian authority.

