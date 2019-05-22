It is Civil Disobedience for Sudan From Now on!

Sudanese demonstrators gather outside the military headquarters in Khartoum in the capital Khartoum on May 20, 2019. (AFP)
Sudanese Professionals Association has called for a countrywide strike after failed talks with government.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) has called for a countrywide strike after talks with the country’s ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) failed to make any headway on Monday.

In a Tuesday statement, the SPA accused the TMC of “sabotaging” the talks and “dragging its feet” in relinquishing power to a civilian authority, urging the Sudanese public to take part in the planned strike.

“We are calling on Sudanese people of all professions to take part in a civil disobedience campaign, including a countrywide general strike, with a view to achieving the goals of the revolution,” the statement read.


On Monday, the TMC and the opposition Change and Freedom alliance failed to agree on the composition of a proposed joint transitional council tasked with running the nation’s affairs until a presidential poll can be held.

Sudan has remained in relative turmoil since early last month, when the Sudanese army ousted President Omar al-Bashir following months of popular demonstrations against his 30-year rule.

The MTC is now overseeing a two-year “transitional period” during which it has pledged to hold presidential elections.

Demonstrators, however, have remained on the streets to demand that the military council relinquish power -- at the earliest possible date -- to a civilian authority.

