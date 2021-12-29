Italian FM: Tunisian Law Must Get Back on Track

  1. Home
Published December 29th, 2021 - 08:22 GMT
Italy’s foreign minister call for a “full re-establishment of the rule of law in Tunisia.”
Tunisia's Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri speaks to reporters during a press conference on the 2022 state budget in the capital Tunis on December 28, 2021. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)
Italy’s foreign minister said Tuesday that his country wanted a “full re-establishment of the rule of law in Tunisia.”

Luigi Di Maio was speaking after a meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis. He also met Prime Minister Najla Bouden and Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi.

He said: “Tunisia is a privileged partner of Italy also thanks to the presence of about 800 Italian companies here. I hope that this partnership, which is important for both countries, can be further strengthened.”

He said his meetings were very fruitful, strengthening a dialogue that had “never been interrupted” with Tunisia. 

“I confirmed that Italy is looking with great interest at the beginning of a concrete path of political and constitutional reforms that will hopefully bring new legislative elections in Tunisia.

“This path has to continue toward the full re-establishment of the rule of law and democratic normality and must be carried out with an inclusive, transparent and substantial dialogue involving all the political and social components of the country, ensuring full respect for rights and promoting stability and economic growth.”

Sources in the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Arab News that the issue of migrants was covered, especially since the start of political turmoil in Tunisia in July. 

There has been a considerable increase in migrants arriving on Italian soil, mainly landing on the tiny island of Lampedusa, where the reception facility is permanently overbooked.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

