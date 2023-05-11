Italian police arrest 61 'Ndrangheta members

ALBAWABA - Italian police have arrested 61 members of the country’s most powerful mafia, the 'Ndrangheta, following a series of raids against the group in various countries.

With 500 police members taking part in the raids, they targeted 167 people. The suspects were accused of conducting narcotics trade, systematic money laundering and violence worldwide.

Last week, more than 100 people were arrested across Europe in what police said was the biggest operation to have ever been carried out against the 'Ndrangheta, BBC reported.

Italian police arrest further 61 suspected members of Italy's most powerful mafia, the 'Ndrangheta https://t.co/Is3bIWxQNh — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 10, 2023

In April, one of the group’s most wanted alleged bosses, Pasquale Bonavota, was arrested in a cathedral in the northern city of Genoa while carrying a fake ID, local media outlets reported.

As of May 3, action against the criminal organization has been carried out with the participation of law enforcement authorities from 10 countries; Belgium, Germany, Italy, France, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Romania, Brazil and Panama.

Over 700 officers were operating on the ground on action day, raiding various locations, seizing millions of euros and several companies belonging to the criminal group.

The authorities participating in these raids include the Central Department of Investigation and Criminal Action in Portugal and the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office in Germany.

🚨 132 ‘Ndrangheta mafia members arrested after investigation by Belgium, Italy & Germany.



👮 Europol & @Eurojust supported the international operation, which is the largest-ever coordinated hit against Italian organised crime.



Press release ⤵️https://t.co/QSwiY6Cupm#EMPACT pic.twitter.com/xwsXrE63Wi — Europol (@Europol) May 3, 2023

The 'Ndrangheta main activity is devoted to smuggling drugs from Southern America to Europe. However, further investigation revealed that the group is also involved in firearm illegal trade between Pakistan and Southern America in exchange for cocaine shipments.

Hundreds of corrupt officials are suspected to be involved with the Mancuso family, which is one of 150 families that make up the 'Ndrangheta criminal network.