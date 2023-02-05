  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Italy faces major internet outage

Italy faces major internet outage

Published February 5th, 2023 - 03:03 GMT
internet outage

ALBAWABA - Italy is reported to be hit with a major, nationwide internet outage on Sunday afternoon, the watchdog organization that monitors cybersecurity and the governance of the Internet NetBlocks said

In a Twitter post, NetBlocks wrote: "Confirmed: #Italy is in the midst of a major internet outage with high impact to leading operator Telecom Italia." It added: "real-time network data show national connectivity at 26% of ordinary levels; incident ongoing."

It is still unknown why the internet went down in Italy as no official statement has been made yet. However, the watchdog revealed that Italy's international connectivity has impacted several major cities.

Tags:internet outageItaly

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...