Italy faces major internet outage

ALBAWABA - Italy is reported to be hit with a major, nationwide internet outage on Sunday afternoon, the watchdog organization that monitors cybersecurity and the governance of the Internet NetBlocks said.

In a Twitter post, NetBlocks wrote: "Confirmed: #Italy is in the midst of a major internet outage with high impact to leading operator Telecom Italia." It added: "real-time network data show national connectivity at 26% of ordinary levels; incident ongoing."

It is still unknown why the internet went down in Italy as no official statement has been made yet. However, the watchdog revealed that Italy's international connectivity has impacted several major cities.