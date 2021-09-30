Jailed Marwan Barghouti: 'The Palestinian Authority Has No Authority'

Sama news agency on Monday revealed that jailed Palestinian leader, Marwan Barghouti said that “the Palestinian Authority (PA) has no authority,” adding that the battle for Jerusalem “revealed the inability and fragility” of the Palestinian political system.

Barghouti also said that the PA “has allowed the Israeli occupation to cost nothing,” noting that the occupation “is practicing ethnic cleansing and much aggression on the Palestinians,” according to The Middle East Monitor.

The main current in the PLO, he explained according to MEMO, “has agreed on less than the minimum demands” needed to make peace with the Israeli occupation.

Immigration, settlement, building up force, and strong international allies “are the backbone of the Israeli occupation,” Barghouti reportedly explained, noting that 32,000 Jews immigrate to Israel annually and the number of Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank has increased by 200,000 in the last ten years.

The recent Battle for Jerusalem, which took place across the occupied territories and within Israel in May, “is proof that the Palestinians will not give up fighting for their rights despite their sufferings and pains,” MEMO reported Barghouti as saying.