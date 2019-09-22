Jailed Tunisian Media Magnate 'Optimistic' of Winning Presidential Runoff

Jailed Tunisian media magnate Nabil Karoui said he is "reasonably optimistic" about winning Tunisia's presidential runoff.

Karoui is facing independent law professor Kais Saied.

They beat out two dozen other candidates in the first-round of voting on Sept. 15, according to The Associated Press.





Karoui was jailed Aug. 23 pending an investigation into alleged money laundering and tax evasion charges. Hwas allowed to remain in the race because he has not been convicted.

AP sent questions to his lawyer, Kamel Ben Messaoud, who responded with Karoui's comments. In those written answers, Karoui said "of course we have a chance, because it's a second round and both candidates will restart from scratch."

No date has been set yet for the presidential runoff but Tunisia's electoral body said earlier it will take place by Oct. 13.

This article has been adapted from its original source.