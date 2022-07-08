Japan Announces the Death of Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died, aged 67, after being subjected to an assassination where he was shot at a campaign event in western Japan on Friday. The ex-Prime Minister was taken to hospital in critical condition before being announced dead hours later, local media reported.

The ex-prime minister was giving an election campaign speech in the city of Nara before being shot by a homemade gun.

The suspect was taken to custody on suspicion of attempted murder and said that he was dissatisfied with former Prime Minister Abe and aimed to kill him, local Japanese media reported.

Sources said that the former Prime Minister was giving a speech near Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara City at around 11:30 am today before being shot by a man from behind.

Nara emergency official said that Shinzo Abe showed no vital signs hours after the fatal shooting.

World leaders, including his dear friend Donald Trump, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, India PM Narendra Modi, and UK's Boris Johnson, have expressed their shock after hearing the news about the ex-Japanese prime minister being shot and left bleeding while giving his speech, AFP reported.

About Shinzo Abe:

Shinzo Abe, born on September 21, 1954, is a Japanese politician who served as Prime Minister of Japan and President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) twice from 2006 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2020.

The Japanese politician was named as the country's longest-serving prime minister. Abe was born in Tokyo to a prominent political family with significant economic influence throughout pre-war, wartime, and post-war Japan.