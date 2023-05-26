  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Japan arrests man for knife and gun attack

Japan arrests man for knife and gun attack

Published May 26th, 2023 - 06:39 GMT
knife and gun attack
Japanese police on May 26 detained a suspect who had been holed up in a building after allegedly killing four people including two police officers in a gun and knife attack, an official told AFP. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Japanese police announced arresting a suspect on Friday who is allegedly accused of carrying out a gun and knife attack killing four people.

Also ReadShooting reported in Nakano city, central JapanShooting reported in Nakano city, central Japan

Four people, including two policemen, were killed in the attack in near the city of Nakano in the Nagano region, central Japan on Thursday.

Japanese police arrested Masanori Aoki, 31, from his house outside a farm near the city of Nakano.

Nagano regional police chief Iwao Koyama said: "This case was an extremely heinous act that shocked not just regional residents but society as a whole."

Koyama maintained: "We need to thoroughly investigate this and see the whole picture including the how and why."

Tags:JapanPoliceGunShootingknife and gun attack

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...