Japan arrests man for knife and gun attack

ALBAWABA - Japanese police announced arresting a suspect on Friday who is allegedly accused of carrying out a gun and knife attack killing four people.

Four people, including two policemen, were killed in the attack in near the city of Nakano in the Nagano region, central Japan on Thursday.

Japanese police arrested Masanori Aoki, 31, from his house outside a farm near the city of Nakano.

Nagano regional police chief Iwao Koyama said: "This case was an extremely heinous act that shocked not just regional residents but society as a whole."

Koyama maintained: "We need to thoroughly investigate this and see the whole picture including the how and why."