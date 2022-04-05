Japan to Extend Emergency Aid to Gaza

The Japanese embassy in Amman on Monday announced that the government of Japan is scheduled to extend an emergency aid grant of $3.35 million to the Gaza Strip, where the humanitarian situation is significantly deteriorating due to floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan will provide humanitarian assistance, such as food provision, targeted at vulnerable Palestinians, as well as support for patients with COVID-19 and healthcare services through the e-Health system, including primary healthcare through UNRWA, the embassy said, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Japan will continue to play an active role in improving the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the embassy added.