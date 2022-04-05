  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Japan to Extend Emergency Aid to Gaza

Japan to Extend Emergency Aid to Gaza

Published April 5th, 2022 - 08:14 GMT
Japan to provide $3.35m emergency aid grant to Gaza Strip
Palestinian Salem Abu Amra,80, holds a key to his house at the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip, a day before the 46th anniversary of Land Day, on March 29, 2022. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)

The Japanese embassy in Amman on Monday announced that the government of Japan is scheduled to extend an emergency aid grant of $3.35 million to the Gaza Strip, where the humanitarian situation is significantly deteriorating due to floods and the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Japan will provide humanitarian assistance, such as food provision, targeted at vulnerable Palestinians, as well as support for patients with COVID-19 and healthcare services through the e-Health system, including primary healthcare through UNRWA, the embassy said, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra. 

Japan will continue to play an active role in improving the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the embassy added.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:UNRWAJapanGazaGaza StripAmmanCOVID-19 pandemic

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...