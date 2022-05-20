  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Japan Fears For The Safety of Ukraine’s Nuclear Power Plants

Japan Fears For The Safety of Ukraine’s Nuclear Power Plants

Published May 20th, 2022 - 05:44 GMT
Japan pledges $2.1M to help IAEA ensure safety of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants
Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi held a joint press conference Thursday in Tokyo. (Twitter)
Highlights
Japan’s foreign minister and head of IAEA agree to continue cooperation in ensuring security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine

Japan has pledged nearly $2.1 million to support activities of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure the safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine. 

Also ReadKharkiv: Ukraine Army Takes Back City After Bloody Mayhem Kharkiv: Ukraine Army Takes Back City After Bloody Mayhem

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said at a joint press conference Thursday in Tokyo after a meeting that they agreed to continue cooperation in ensuring the security of nuclear power plants in Ukraine, where Russia continues its war.

Japan is funding the dispatch of IAEA experts and necessary equipment for the Ukrainian nuclear facilities, said Hayashi.


Grossi expressed his gratitude to Japan for its efforts to ensure the safety of Ukrainian nuclear plants.

As a part of his visit to Japan, Grossi was also briefed on the status of a plan to release radioactive water into the sea at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:IAEADirector GeneralRafael MarianoJapanpower plantsWar

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...