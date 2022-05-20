Japan Fears For The Safety of Ukraine’s Nuclear Power Plants

Japan has pledged nearly $2.1 million to support activities of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure the safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said at a joint press conference Thursday in Tokyo after a meeting that they agreed to continue cooperation in ensuring the security of nuclear power plants in Ukraine, where Russia continues its war.

Honoured to meet 🇯🇵 Prime Minister @kishida230 in Tokyo. I thanked him for #Japan’s invaluable support to our mission to ensure safety & security at #Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, and reiterated @IAEAorg’s commitment to monitor treated water discharge from #Fukushima Daiichi. pic.twitter.com/84iL3Ki1bV — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) May 20, 2022

Japan is funding the dispatch of IAEA experts and necessary equipment for the Ukrainian nuclear facilities, said Hayashi.



Grossi expressed his gratitude to Japan for its efforts to ensure the safety of Ukrainian nuclear plants.

As a part of his visit to Japan, Grossi was also briefed on the status of a plan to release radioactive water into the sea at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.