Japanese PM concludes Gulf tour in Qatar

ALBAWABA- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida concluded his Gulf tour in Qatar, focusing on securing energy supplies and promoting Japanese high-tech.

The Japanese delegate had previously visited Saudi Arabia and the UAE, engaging in discussions about enhancing the partnership between Japan and the Gulf countries in the fields of clean energy, the oil industry, and rare minerals.

During his visit to Qatar, Kishida met with Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Doha, discussing economic and energy cooperation, with a specific emphasis on securing new liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, as per Japan's gas lobby's urging. The Qatari Emir tweeted about their meeting, aiming to strengthen bilateral relationships within the framework of their strategic partnership.

Kishida affirmed the agreement to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership and praised Qatar's vital role in stabilizing the Middle East region. The discussions during the Gulf tour focused on strengthening Japan's ties with the Gulf nations in key sectors of energy and technology.