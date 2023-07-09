President Erdogan is scheduled to visit Qatar next week

  1. Home
Published July 9th, 2023 - 04:25 GMT
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (R) in Doha, Qatar, July 2020. (AFP)
This visit marks President Erdogan's first international trip since his re-election in the last May elections

ALBAWABA- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to embark on a significant visit to Qatar next week, scheduled from July 17 to 19. 

This visit marks President Erdogan's first international trip since his re-election in the May elections. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Turkish Vice President, who is currently in Doha, the visit aims to explore economic cooperation opportunities and strengthen ties between the two countries. 

Turkey, according to Reuters, has expressed its intention to engage in defense manufacturing projects with Qatar and enhance energy sector cooperation. During meetings with Qatari officials and the Emir of Qatar, the Turkish Vice President highlighted the positive outcomes that can be expected from the steps taken to reinforce bilateral cooperation. 

The strategic partnership between Qatar and Turkey is anticipated to foster regional stability and support ongoing economic development, particularly as the two countries commemorate their fiftieth year of diplomatic relations.

