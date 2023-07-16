Breaking Headline

Breaking News

5-storey building collapses in El Beheira

July 16th, 2023
ALBAWABA - A five-story building collapsed in Egypt's El Beheira governorate, making it the fourth collapsing incident in less than a month. 8 injuries have been recorded and were moved ...
  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Japanese Prime Minister visits Saudi Arabia today

Japanese Prime Minister visits Saudi Arabia today

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published July 16th, 2023 - 12:25 GMT
Japanese and Saudi delegations
Japanese Prime Minister (L) and Deputy Emir of Mecca (R). Twitter/@OKAZ_online
Highlights
An agreement is expected to be reached between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday to develop valuable resources, including rare earth minerals.

ALBAWABA- In an effort to strengthen diplomatic ties, the Japanese Prime Minister arrived in Jeddah today for an official visit to the Kingdom. He was welcomed by the Deputy Emir of Mecca. The visit holds the promise of forging pathways toward mutual prosperity. 

Also ReadSaudi-Kuwait joint committee advances shared projects, strengthens cooperationSaudi-Kuwait joint committee advances shared projects, strengthens cooperation

According to Okaz news, the Saudi Minister of Oil also emphasized the solidity of the Saudi-Japanese relations in the field of energy, which have flourished for half a century and continue to grow and diversify. During this visit, the two parties signed 26 cooperation agreements in different fields including clean energy.

Previously, the Japanese news agency disclosed that Saudi Arabia and Japan are working together on joint investments in rare earth minerals. An agreement is expected to be reached between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday to develop these valuable resources. Additionally, Japan will provide assistance in accelerating the development of other minerals, including copper, iron, and zinc, already being mined in Saudi Arabia. 

Tags:KSAJeddahJapanPrime Ministerrare minerals

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now