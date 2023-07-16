Japanese Prime Minister visits Saudi Arabia today

ALBAWABA- In an effort to strengthen diplomatic ties, the Japanese Prime Minister arrived in Jeddah today for an official visit to the Kingdom. He was welcomed by the Deputy Emir of Mecca. The visit holds the promise of forging pathways toward mutual prosperity.

According to Okaz news, the Saudi Minister of Oil also emphasized the solidity of the Saudi-Japanese relations in the field of energy, which have flourished for half a century and continue to grow and diversify. During this visit, the two parties signed 26 cooperation agreements in different fields including clean energy.

Previously, the Japanese news agency disclosed that Saudi Arabia and Japan are working together on joint investments in rare earth minerals. An agreement is expected to be reached between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday to develop these valuable resources. Additionally, Japan will provide assistance in accelerating the development of other minerals, including copper, iron, and zinc, already being mined in Saudi Arabia.