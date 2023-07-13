Jeddah hosts the 18th GCC consultative meeting and Gulf-Central Asia summit

ALBAWABA- Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the 18th Consultative Meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders, alongside the Gulf-Central Asia Summit.

Set to take place in Jeddah on July 19th, 2023, this event promises to be a significant milestone in fostering collaboration and strengthening relationships within the region.

According to the Saudi News Agency, under the auspicious patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz, leaders from the Gulf countries will converge alongside counterparts from Central Asia.

This gathering signifies a shared commitment to advancing mutual interests, bolstering regional cooperation, and exploring avenues of common growth and prosperity.

The 18th Consultative Meeting serves as a platform for high-level discussions, enabling leaders to address key challenges, exchange views, and chart a collective course toward a brighter future. The Gulf-Central Asia Summit, held concurrently, promotes engagement and collaboration between the GCC states and Central Asian countries.

The 18th GCC Consultative Meeting and Gulf-Central Asia Summit in Jeddah signify the transformative power of cooperation. The outcomes of this meeting and summit hold the potential to shape the trajectory of regional cooperation, paving the way for enhanced economic, political, and cultural ties.

