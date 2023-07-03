Jenin death toll rises to 7 after Israeli raid

ALBAWABA - The Israeli operation's death toll in Jenin has increased to 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, which also noted that more deaths are likely to be added given the high number of critical injuries reported so far.

Israeli forces stormed the West Bank camp of Jenin, injuring more than 40 Palestinians, with almost 10 of them suffering from critical injuries.

The Israeli military launched a missile into Jenin refugee camp and murdered 5 Palestinians – all done with the backing of Britain #BritainIsGuilty pic.twitter.com/rNSpoGZrq4 — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) July 3, 2023

The Israeli army said it had targeted a command post for militants in the city earlier on Monday. Reports state that an Israeli soldier was wounded during the clashes in Jenin camp, while an IDF spokesman said: "We identified a rocket launcher in Jenin and the clashes are still in action".

The Jenin Battalion of the Qassam Brigades (the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Group Hamas) said in a statement that "its fighters were engaging in intense clashes with the occupying forces while trying to advance on the outskirts of the Jenin camp".

They added that "its heroic fighters had showered the occupying forces in the perimeter of the camp with bullets".

Abbas calls for an urgent meeting

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas today called for an urgent meeting for the Palestinian leadership to be held later this afternoon to discuss the ongoing Israeli military assault on the northern West Bank city and its refugee camp, WAFA News Agency reported.

Egypt and Jordan condemn Jenin raid

Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement warning of the serious dangers of the ongoing Israeli escalation against the Palestinians, which leads to fueling the tension, exacerbating the suffering of the Palestinian people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates urgently of Jordan called upon the international community to take immediate action to halt the Israeli attacks on the occupied Palestinian territories.