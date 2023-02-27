Jessica Stern takes part in WorldPride Sydney

  1. Home
Published February 27th, 2023 - 06:38 GMT
Worldpride Sydney 2023
Shutterstock image.
US envoy participates in WorldPride Sydney

ALBAWABA - U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Jessica Stern will be in Sydney Monday to participate in WorldPride, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

 WorldPride, which began in 2000, promotes LGBTQI+ issues internationally via festivals, cultural activities, and a human rights conference.

"WorldPride Sydney (WPS) represents the first time the event will be held in the southern hemisphere and coincides with the 50th anniversary of the first Australian Gay Pride Week, the 45th anniversary of the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, and the fifth anniversary of marriage equality in Australia," the statement said.

Special Envoy Stern will speak at the WPS Human Rights Conference, and meet with public officials, business leaders, and civil society members from Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Island countries.

The Special Envoy will conclude her trip on March 5 by participating in Sydney’s annual walk across the rainbow bridge on that morning before she leaves.

The next WorldPride celebration will be held in Washington, D.C. in 2025.

