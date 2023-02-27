Jessica Stern takes part in WorldPride Sydney

ALBAWABA - U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Jessica Stern will be in Sydney Monday to participate in WorldPride, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

#SpecialEnvoyLGBTQI+ Jessica Stern will be in Australia 🇦🇺 Feb 27–March 5 to participate in WorldPride, including speaking at the WorldPride Sydney Human Rights Conference and meeting with public officials, business leaders, and civil society members. https://t.co/1kYprz9Mkv — State Department: Democracy, Human Rights, & Labor (@StateDRL) February 26, 2023

WorldPride, which began in 2000, promotes LGBTQI+ issues internationally via festivals, cultural activities, and a human rights conference.

"WorldPride Sydney (WPS) represents the first time the event will be held in the southern hemisphere and coincides with the 50th anniversary of the first Australian Gay Pride Week, the 45th anniversary of the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, and the fifth anniversary of marriage equality in Australia," the statement said.

About last night.... #DomainDanceParty 📸Cassandra Hannagan, Gabrielle Clement, Cain Cooper pic.twitter.com/dOXuvLwuiy — Sydney WorldPride 2023 (@SydWorldPride) February 27, 2023

Special Envoy Stern will speak at the WPS Human Rights Conference, and meet with public officials, business leaders, and civil society members from Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Island countries.

The Special Envoy will conclude her trip on March 5 by participating in Sydney’s annual walk across the rainbow bridge on that morning before she leaves.

SYDNEY HARBOUR BRIDGE: The bridge will be closed from 4am until 11:30am this Sunday 5 March for the @SydWorldPride Pride March. Avoid driving in the area. The Harbour Tunnel will stay open but heavy traffic is expected. More info: https://t.co/rZtirR1M3s pic.twitter.com/JtyB30tH7n — Live Traffic Sydney (@LiveTrafficSyd) February 26, 2023

The next WorldPride celebration will be held in Washington, D.C. in 2025.