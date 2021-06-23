  1. Home
  3. Jewish Settlers Raid Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood

Published June 23rd, 2021 - 07:40 GMT
People in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood are threatened by Israeli forces.
Palestinians carry torches during a night demonstration against the expansion of a Jewish settlement on the lands of Beita village, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on June 23, 2021. ABBAS MOMANI / AFP
Jewish settlers storm Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood targetted Palestinian families

Jewish settlers, backed by Israeli police and accompanied by member of the Knesset Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) stormed the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah and threatened three Palestinian families that they will be forcibly expelled from their homes within one month.

Settlers stormed the neighborhood in a provocative manner and attempted to raid three houses belonging to the Diab, al-Kurd, and Qassim families, threatening to forcibly expel them from their homes within one month.


Palestinians fended off the settlers, provoking a scuffle.

Dozens of Palestinian families in Shaikh Jarrah are facing the imminent threat of forcible expulsion of their homes for the benefit of Jewish settlers.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Religious ZionismKnessetJerusalemSheikh JarrahJewish settlers

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 palestinechronicle.com

