UN Must Place Israel on 'List of Shame': Palestinian PM Demands

Published June 22nd, 2021 - 06:30 GMT
Palestine calls on UN to add Israel to 'list of shame' for violating children's rights
Israeli security forces spray Palestinian protesters with skunk water in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah on June 21, 2021, during clashes between Israeli far-right extremists and Palestinians. AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP
Highlights
Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh urges UN chief to place Israel on blacklist of countries that violate children's rights

Palestine on Monday urged that Israel be added to the "list of shame" of violators of children's rights.

At a weekly Cabinet meeting in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to place Israel on the "list of shame."

"Israel has never stopped killing our children," he said, adding that the latest victim was a 16-year-old boy killed by the Israeli army on June 17.


Shtayyeh also requested that Guterres include the "occupier state" in the blacklist of countries and groups that violate children's rights.

"Israel must be held accountable for its crimes," he said.

On May 21, an Egyptian-brokered truce ended 11 days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza.

The Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left behind a trail of destruction. Healthcare centers and media offices, as well as schools, were among the structures targeted.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

