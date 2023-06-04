Jill Biden visits Egypt and Morocco in second Africa visit

ALBAWABA - On her second visit to Africa, and first one to the Middle East, U.S. First Lady Jill Biden visits Egypt and Morocco, seeking to promote women's empowerment and the importance of education for young people.

First Lady Biden, along with her daughter Ashley Biden and sister Bobby Jacobs, arrived in Egypt on Friday and met with young women and youth to discuss the issues they are facing and the support the United States can provide to help build a more empowering environment for women and young people.

Biden was greeted on the tarmac by Entissar Amer, Egypt’s first lady, and was later to meet with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi before visiting a technical school in the capital. https://t.co/DFleQPmxvb — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 4, 2023

"I believe that understanding each other can help us find more common ground—see that, even if we are different, we’re united by our desire for truth, love, justice, and healing," Biden said in remarks released by the U.S. Embassy in Egypt.

"What a great way to start the day, I was fortunate to visit the magnificent pyramids of Giza." Biden tweeted as she celebrated her 72nd birthday by the pyramids of Giza accompanied by Egyptian officials.

Jill Biden also visited the Al-Azhar Mosque, where Dr. Salama Daoud, President of Al-Azhar University, talked to the first lady more in-depth about the educational and religious significance of Al-Azhar. She had the chance to meet up and interact with Al-Azhar students.

On Saturday afternoon, Jill Biden arrived at Marrakesh Menara Airport, greeted by Princess Lalla Hasnaa, King Mohammed VI's sister, where both ladies headed for the residence of the Kingdom's illustrious guest.

Jill Biden is in #Morocco. After attending the wedding of the Crown Prince of #Jordan, the First Lady of the #UnitedStates arrived in #Marrakech on Saturday.



She is accompanied by her daughter and sister.



Mrs. Biden was welcomed at Marrakech airport by Princess Lalla Hasnaa… pic.twitter.com/LuV4rXYUgS — MIDEAST TODAY (@MideastToday) June 4, 2023

Biden met with a number of Moroccan officials, including Governor of the Marrakech Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri. She also met with U.S. Ambassador to Morocco Mr. Puneet Talwar and his wife as well as by U.S. Consul General in Casablanca Mr. Lawrence Randolph.

Jill Biden's third scheduled visit to Morocco follows her arrival in Jordan on Thursday and Egypt on Friday. She will be concluding her 6-day visit in Portugal later on.

Biden was in Jordan to attend Crown Prince Al-Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein's wedding along with her daughter Ashley Biden.