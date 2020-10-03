Joe Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19

Democratic nominee Joe Biden tested negative for the coronavirus Friday on the heels of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump testing positive.

Biden stood across the debate stage from Trump Tuesday night, but the two candidates never shook hands.

The Biden campaign sent out a statement from the candidate's doctor confirming both Biden and his wife Jill were tested for COVID-19 and the virus 'was not detected.'

'I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician,' Dr. Kevin O’Connor said.

Biden also sent out a tweet announcing he and Jill tested negative.

'I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands,' Biden wrote.

Earlier Friday, Biden sent well wishes to the first family.

'Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,' he wrote.

Biden is expected to travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan Friday.

Biden's campaign has been meticulous about having the candidate and people around him wear masks and social distance.

But the Democratic presidential nominee was on stage for 90 minutes without a mask with President Trump on Tuesday night. The two men were socially distanced but it's unclear if they had any interactions backstage.

The campaign was testing everyone who attended Tuesday's debate after the president's diagnosis, Politico reported Friday.

Trump adviser Hope Hicks tested positive on Wednesday but she traveled on Air Force One with the president to Cleveland for the debate and sees him on a daily basis. It's uncertain when she would have been infected.

The Biden campaign already asked one reporter - who was scheduled to travel with them but informed officials they had traveled with Trump to Minnesota on Wednesday - not to go.

All the attendees at the Cleveland debate were tested beforehand, while the former vice president's wife Jill Biden kept her mask on throughout, unlike some members of the Trump family. Melania Trump also wore a mask throughout, but removed her mask when she came onstage at the end of the face-off.

Biden, 77, is in the same high risk category as Trump due to age.

His running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, tested negative for the coronavirus Thursday, according to Reuters.

She also sent out a tweet Friday wishing the president and his family well.

'Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts,' Harris wrote.

During the debate, Trump mocked Biden for his mask wearing.

'I don't wear masks like him. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him without a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from someone and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen,' he said.

The president also said of his packed gatherings, 'So far we've had no problem whatsoever.'

'If you could get the crowds, you'd do the same thing,' Trump told Biden.

Hicks, 31, is said to have first felt unwell returning from a rally in Minnesota on the president's plane Wednesday evening.

She was quarantined away from others on the plane and her diagnosis was confirmed Thursday, according to a report.

Trump cancelled his Friday plans to hold a rally in Florida in the wake of his diagnosis.

Biden was seen in public Thursday when he recorded his speech for the Al Smith dinner.

He wore a mask.

The former vice president has been critical of the Trump administration's response to the pandemic.

