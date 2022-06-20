Jordan: 30% of Women Subject to Sexual Harassment at Work

ALBAWABA - Trending in Jordan is the subject of sexual harassment and what to do about it.

دراسة: 30 % من الأردنيات تعرضن لتحرش بالعمل والدراسةhttps://t.co/BGsbjFZYak pic.twitter.com/oXJThkCrdP — زاد الأردن الإخباري (@JordanZad1) June 20, 2022

Its too early for hashtags for this is considered as breaking news about a study on sexual harassment made by the Coalition Against Violence and Harassment in the World of Work, stating 30 percent of females experienced sexual harassment in the workplace, whilst studying and among a group of agricultural workers who took place in the research.

What is more disturbing is that the study suggests 75.3 percent of those experiencing sexual harassment have said they are not considering taking legal action.

دراسة: 30 % من الأردنيات تعرضن لتحرش بالعمل والدراسة https://t.co/ErdPitPMOA — قناة الأردن الآن (@jordan_now_tv) June 20, 2022

There are of course growing hashtags like (#عمان_نت #الاردن #التحرش) and they will be more but the research is revealing for a number of things.

The Coalition NGO brought out its findings, Monday, on the occasion of the anniversary of the launch of the International Labor Convention 190 on Violence and Harassment in the World of Work, calling on the Jordan government to endorse that treaty and make sure women are protected from violence and sexual harassment in the workplace and from any harm that maybe meted out against them.

This situation become particularly bad during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in late 2019, early 2020 when there was a mass global lockdown, the beginning of a series of economic crises and many of male members couldn't go out to work and stayed at home.

International Labor Convention 190 defines violence and harassment as “the range of unacceptable behaviors and practices, or threats associated with them, that are one-time or repeated, and that have the purpose, result, or are likely to result in physical, psychological, sexual or economic harm.”