Jordan: 698 Extortion Cases Since The Start of 2022

Published August 22nd, 2022 - 06:17 GMT
ALBAWABA - Since the beginning of 2022, there has been 698 extortion cases presented to the Jordan Electronic Crimes Unit.

Its director Major Mahmoud Al-Maghaira made the remarks on the local Al Mamlaka TV. He clarified the cases were presented to the Unit since the beginning of this year till the end of July.

He said women are the most vulnerable to electronic extortion and also added that in the past seven months there were 1153 cases of electronic financial fraud whilst urging people to be careful in the way they use social media applications.

His words are going viral. 

