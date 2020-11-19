Jordan after the US Election: A Sense of Relief in the Kingdom

Donald Trump’s exit from the White House in January will be watched by millions of relieved Jordanian citizens. A recent poll conducted across countries in the Middle East and North Africa found that Trump is least popular in Jordan when compared with its neighbors, with only 3% of respondents saying they had a positive opinion of the president. Marwan Muasher is a Jordanian diplomat and politician who opened the country’s first embassy in Israel, later serving in Wash

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News. Subscribe