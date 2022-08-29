Jordan: Al Khasawneh Quashes Rumors About Cabinet Reshuffle

  1. Home
Marwan Asmar

Published August 29th, 2022 - 05:13 GMT
Dr Bisher Al Khasawneh (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - Every once in a while there is talk of a government reshuffle or even a complete change of the cabinet in Jordan. 

This time it's no different. Many are saying there is a great possibility there would a reshuffle in the government of Dr Bisher Al Khasawneh and its imminent. 

Rumor's are rifle of a would be reshuffle. One writer in Arabic says talk of government changes is a seasonal affair, meaning that people like to say on occasions there will be a reshuffle; this time however, it centers around the weakness of the government performance. 

Dr Munthir Al Hawarat points out the ordinary citizen is always hopeful that there would be an opportunity for change in a cabinet reshuffle but unfortunately this doesn't produce the desired results. 

He added however, there are usually "power centers" that leak rumors about a government reshuffle because they don't want one prime minister or another and would like to see a new face.

 

Aware of the talk about such an impending reshuffle Khasawneh was quick to act.

According to one website the Jordanian premier is not interested in a  government reshuffle, not now, nor later, and he is trying to quash such rumors. He says he is not convinced that changing ministers would be a good thing and the present team is doing its job and performing their duties.

On a different level however, a local opinion poll suggested Jordanians are not interested in whether their should be a government reshuffle in the present government. As to the question of 'do you see the Khasawneh government is in need of reshuffle?' 69.02% said they "don't care", 24.85% said "yes" and 6.13% said 'no'. 

