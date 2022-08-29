Jordan: Al Khasawneh Quashes Rumors About Cabinet Reshuffle

ALBAWABA - Every once in a while there is talk of a government reshuffle or even a complete change of the cabinet in Jordan.

This time it's no different. Many are saying there is a great possibility there would a reshuffle in the government of Dr Bisher Al Khasawneh and its imminent.

” فيتو” من الخصاونة ضد فكرة اي تعديل وزاري في الاردن https://t.co/tYtjT44lNl pic.twitter.com/YYtSq9qOqg — راي اليوم (@raialyoum1) August 24, 2022

Rumor's are rifle of a would be reshuffle. One writer in Arabic says talk of government changes is a seasonal affair, meaning that people like to say on occasions there will be a reshuffle; this time however, it centers around the weakness of the government performance.

هل اشهر الخصاونة "الفيتو" تجاه اقتراحات ونصائح بإجراء تعديل وزاري على حكومته؟https://t.co/rml1FRIZag pic.twitter.com/eQj2iZz9JT — زاد الأردن الإخباري (@JordanZad1) August 24, 2022

Dr Munthir Al Hawarat points out the ordinary citizen is always hopeful that there would be an opportunity for change in a cabinet reshuffle but unfortunately this doesn't produce the desired results.

He added however, there are usually "power centers" that leak rumors about a government reshuffle because they don't want one prime minister or another and would like to see a new face.

Aware of the talk about such an impending reshuffle Khasawneh was quick to act.

According to one website the Jordanian premier is not interested in a government reshuffle, not now, nor later, and he is trying to quash such rumors. He says he is not convinced that changing ministers would be a good thing and the present team is doing its job and performing their duties.

#عاجل | استفتاء "سرايا" .. 69 % من المصوتين غير مهتمين بإجراء أي تعديل وزاري على حكومة الخصاونةhttps://t.co/1qAIGEXs5Z#سرايا #الاردن #عاجل_سرايا — وكالة أنباء سرايا الإخبارية (@sarayanews) August 27, 2022

On a different level however, a local opinion poll suggested Jordanians are not interested in whether their should be a government reshuffle in the present government. As to the question of 'do you see the Khasawneh government is in need of reshuffle?' 69.02% said they "don't care", 24.85% said "yes" and 6.13% said 'no'.