Jordan And The EU Are Bosom Pals

Jordan enjoys “deep-rooted” relations, cooperation and coordination with the EU with its three institutions of the European Commission, the European Council, and the European Parliament, Lower House Speaker Abdulkarim Dughmi said on Wednesday.

Speaking during the 10th EU-Jordan Inter-Parliamentary Meeting (IPM), which is currently being held in Strasbourg, France, Dughmi said that the Kingdom looks at the EU as a main and strategic partner, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The House speaker praised the outcomes of the Jordanian-EU Partnership Council meeting that was held at the Dead Sea last month, which was the first meeting to be held outside the EU, which highlights the “solid ties” between the two sides.

Today at the 14th Jordan-EU Association Council meeting, which takes place for the first time outside the European Union, we come together to agree on a new partnership priorities, stressing the strong & lasting partnership between us.#JOEU2022 pic.twitter.com/PI0CraDTCl — EU in Jordan 🇪🇺 🇯🇴 (@EUinJordan) June 2, 2022

He added that the European support has contributed to alleviating the intensity of social and economic challenges facing Jordan as a result of regional and global conflicts and crises, highlighting the EU’s quick response to Jordan in facing the COVID-19 pandemic through providing vaccines that helped immunise citizens, refugees and residents of the Kingdom.

Dughmi said that the Kingdom is still facing social, economic and security challenges due to multiple crises, such as the Palestinian issue and the Syrian crisis, hikes in the prices of energy and foodstuff, and the ramifications of the pandemic and Ukrainian crisis.

The speaker said that lacking a solution to the Palestinian issue is the core of conflict in the region and obstructs the road to stability and peace, stressing the need to reach a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause and essential issues of the conflict, such as Jerusalem, refugees, borders, security and water.

He also reiterated the Kingdom’s unaltered stance towards the Syrian crisis, which calls for the unity of Syria, refusing foreign interventions, and the voluntary return of refugees to their country.

FM #Asselborn took part in the 14th EU-Jordan Association Council in #Amman today🇪🇺🇯🇴#Luxembourg🇱🇺 appreciates Jordan‘s role as an actor for stability, peace & tolerance in the #MiddleEast & is looking forward to strengthening our ties through the new 🇪🇺-🇯🇴 priorities#JOEU2022 pic.twitter.com/ldaYVBFyA9 — MFA Luxembourg 🇱🇺 (@MFA_Lu) June 2, 2022

Dughmi also reviewed conditions of the political life in Jordan, political reform, amendments to the elections and political parties laws, and the role of women and youth.

For her part, Isabel Santos, Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with the Mashreq countries, said that the EU is aware of the magnitude of the massive challenges facing the region and that Jordan is a stability factor and is an important strategic partner.

Eva Kaili, vice president for the Middle East at the European Parliament, highlighted Jordan’s hosting of refugees, noting that the Kingdom enjoys “high level of credibility and respect”, according to Petra.

This article has been adapted from its original source.