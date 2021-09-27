  1. Home
  3. Jordan Announces Reopening Border Crossing With Syria

Jordan Announces Reopening Border Crossing With Syria

Published September 27th, 2021 - 11:11 GMT
Jordan to reopen border crossing with Syria
Jordan and Syria map. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Jordan shut border terminal amid military escalations in Daraa

Jordanian government have agreed on Monday to reopen the Jaber border crossing with Syria starting Wednesday.

The move comes 57 days after Amman closed the terminal in the wake of military escalations in the southwestern Daraa province.


Monday’s decision comes amid an accelerated normalization of relations between Jordan and Syria.

Four Syrian regime ministers are set to visit Jordan later on Monday for talks on a host of economic issues.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

