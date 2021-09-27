Jordan Announces Reopening Border Crossing With Syria

Jordanian government have agreed on Monday to reopen the Jaber border crossing with Syria starting Wednesday.

The Jordanian Min. of Interior announces the reopening of the border with Syria via the Jaber border crossing, starting next Wednesday.



The Jordanian Min. of Interior stated that the reopening of the borders aims to activate trade and tourism between the two brotherly countries pic.twitter.com/vjigOBpsXZ — Levant 24 (@Levant_24_) September 27, 2021

The move comes 57 days after Amman closed the terminal in the wake of military escalations in the southwestern Daraa province.



Monday’s decision comes amid an accelerated normalization of relations between Jordan and Syria.

Four Syrian regime ministers are set to visit Jordan later on Monday for talks on a host of economic issues.

This article has been adapted from its original source.