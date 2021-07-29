Syrian Regime Intensifies Attacks on Daraa al-Balad

Fresh attacks were reported by local media on Thursday on Daraa al-Balad, southern Syria. Injures from both sides were reported.

Locals revealed that Assad regime is using the 'Elephant' rocket which hasn't been used since 2018.

#عاجل

قوات النظام تقصف (للمرة الأولى منذ عام 2018) أحياء مدينة درعا بصواريخ الفيل شديدة الانفجار.#نبأ#درعا_البلد pic.twitter.com/Exbzlsk4sE — سيراج علي🇵🇸{ فراس منصور } (@seerij80) July 29, 2021

Syrian regime is not only using the 'Elephant' rockets but also tanks. The attacks believed to rain down from 4 different axes as ongoing attacks left several people injured in Daraa al-Balad.

Syrian regime attacks are targeting civilians' homes in Daraa.

بدء الهجوم على #درعا_البلد قبل قليل من أربعة محاور من قبل القطعان الطائفية و جيش الإجرام الأسدي

حتى الآن الصد من قبل الثوار ممتاز و تكبد ميليشيات النظام خسائر كبيرة

لكن بنفس الوقت هناك جرحى بحاجة طريق إخلاء وتقديم الإسعاف pic.twitter.com/l8n4X5fKrk — عباس شريفة | ABBAS ŞERİFE (@abbas_sharifeh) July 29, 2021

According to Voa News, the Elephant rockets used by the Syrian regime forces are also cheaply improvised weapons made by attaching rocket motors to large bombs. The range of the rockets is limited, but they have a similar double effect as barrel bombs.

The Syrian regime forces has imposed a full siege on Daraa on June 28th surrendering all the areas and calling revolutionaries to hand over their weapons and blocking the entry of food or drinks to the area.