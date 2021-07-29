Syrian Regime Intensifies Attacks on Daraa al-Balad

  1. Home
Published July 29th, 2021 - 06:57 GMT
Highlights
Elephant rockets are used by the Syrian regime forces during the latest attacks on Daraa al-Balad.

Fresh attacks were reported by local media on Thursday on Daraa al-Balad, southern Syria. Injures from both sides were reported.

Locals revealed that Assad regime is using the 'Elephant' rocket which hasn't been used since 2018.

Syrian regime is not only using the 'Elephant' rockets but also tanks. The attacks believed to rain down from 4 different axes as ongoing attacks left several people injured in Daraa al-Balad.

Syrian regime attacks are targeting civilians' homes in Daraa. 

According to Voa News, the Elephant rockets used by the Syrian regime forces are also cheaply improvised weapons made by attaching rocket motors to large bombs. The range of the rockets is limited, but they have a similar double effect as barrel bombs.

The Syrian regime forces has imposed a full siege on Daraa on June 28th surrendering all the areas and calling revolutionaries to hand over their weapons and blocking the entry of food or drinks to the area.

