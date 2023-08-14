Jordan appoints Prince Hashem as Regent

ALBAWABA - Jordanian Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II was sworn in as a Regent on Monday, local media reported.

Prince Hashem was sworn in as Regent in the presence of Cabinet members after King Abdullah departed for Egypt to attend a summit.

The Jordanian King has left Amman for the New El Alamein City on Egypt’s north coast in order to attend a Jordanian-Egyptian-Palestinian summit.

Prince Hashem with King Abdullah II and Queen Rania. (Instagram)

About Prince Hashem:

Prince Hashem, 18, is the second son of King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania. He shares his birthday with his father; Jan. 30.

Prince Hashem studied at King's Academy, a boarding school in Madaba and graduated in May 2023.