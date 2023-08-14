Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Jordan appoints Prince Hashem as Regent

Jordan appoints Prince Hashem as Regent

Published August 14th, 2023 - 11:54 GMT
Prince Hashem
Prince Hashem of Jordan. (Instagram)

ALBAWABA - Jordanian Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II was sworn in as a Regent on Monday, local media reported.

Also ReadPalestine, Egypt, and Jordan leaders forge summit pathPalestine, Egypt, and Jordan leaders forge summit path

Prince Hashem was sworn in as Regent in the presence of Cabinet members after King Abdullah departed for Egypt to attend a summit. 

The Jordanian King has left Amman for the New El Alamein City on Egypt’s north coast in order to attend a Jordanian-Egyptian-Palestinian summit.

Prince Hashem

Prince Hashem with King Abdullah II and Queen Rania. (Instagram)

About Prince Hashem:

Prince Hashem, 18, is the second son of King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania. He shares his birthday with his father; Jan. 30. 

Prince Hashem studied at King's Academy, a boarding school in Madaba and graduated in May 2023.

Tags:Prince HashemJordanKing AbdullahQueen Rania

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now